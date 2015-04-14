* Kenyan-brokered deal contested by Bangui, some diplomats
* Kenya government says regional leader sought his help
NAIROBI, April 14 Former Central African
Republic Presidents Francois Bozize and Michel Djotodia signed a
peace agreement in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday,
despite their country's transitional government and foreign
partners dismissing the process.
The signing, witnessed by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta,
endorsed a deal signed in Nairobi last week by the mainly Muslim
former Seleka rebels and the largely Christian or animist
"anti-balaka" militia, according to a statement.
Kenyatta said the agreements laid the foundation for lasting
peace in Central African Republic, but the initiative has been
dismissed by the country's interim president Catherine
Samba-Panza who is seeking to organise her own peace forum in
Bangui this month.
Diplomats, led by former colonial power France, are also
uneasy about what they see as a parallel process being hosted by
Kenya.
Kenyatta said he had been asked by Congo Republic President
Denis President Sassou Nguesso - the regional mediator in the
conflict - to facilitate a deal on the cessation of hostilities.
"The African of today understands that instability in your
neighbour's country is instability in your country," Kenyatta
said.
He called on the international community to support the
peace process. "It does not matter how we got them to the table,
what matters is that they are at the table discussing peace."
One person died and a dozen people were wounded when
hundreds of protesters clashed with U.N. peacekeepers in Central
African Republic last week, highlighting how violence simmers
despite the deal and the deployment of thousands of U.N. troops.
There is wrangling in Bangui over what form the locally
organised peace forum will take.
Political parties object to Bozize and Djotodia taking part
and say it must bring an end to impunity in a nation that has
seen little but conflict and political instability since
independence in 1960.
