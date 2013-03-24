Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
ADDIS ABABA, March 24 The head of the African Union commission strongly condemned the seizure of power by rebels in the Central African Republic on Sunday and called for member nations to take unified and decisive action.
"African Union statutes envisage, in the case of an anti-constitutional change of power, the country's suspension from AU activities, the complete isolation of those responsible and the adoption of sanctions against them," African Union Commision Chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said in a statement. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Jon Hemming)
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.