BANGUI, March 23 Central African Republic rebels have entered the northern suburbs of the capital Bangui where they are fighting running battles with government troops, a Reuters eye-witness on the ground reported.

Nelson Ndjadder, a spokesman for the Seleka rebel group, confirmed that his fighters had entered the capital. He also said they had shot down a government military helicopter which had been attacking their forces since Friday.

A senior official with a regional peacekeeping force, who asked not to be identified, also said rebels were fighting government troops inside Bangui and had shot down the attack helicopter. (Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Additional reporting by Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by Daniel Flynn)