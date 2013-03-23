BANGUI, March 23 Central African Republic rebels
have entered the northern suburbs of the capital Bangui where
they are fighting running battles with government troops, a
Reuters eye-witness on the ground reported.
Nelson Ndjadder, a spokesman for the Seleka rebel group,
confirmed that his fighters had entered the capital. He also
said they had shot down a government military helicopter which
had been attacking their forces since Friday.
A senior official with a regional peacekeeping force, who
asked not to be identified, also said rebels were fighting
government troops inside Bangui and had shot down the attack
helicopter.
