BANGUI, March 24 The Seleka rebel coalition wants to organise a transition towards democratic elections in Central African Republic, a spokesman said on Sunday, after it seized the capital Bangui and toppled President Francois Bozize.

"With the taking of Bangui and the departure of Bozize, the main objective of our struggle has been realised," Nelson Ndjadder of Seleka's CPSK faction said in a statement.

"Central Africans must meet around a table to decide the path for their common future, which will necessarily pass by a consensual management of the transition which, in time, will lead to the organisation of democratic elections," he said. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Louise Ireland)