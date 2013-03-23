* Rebel columns advance on Bangui
* Government says South Africa promises more troops
* Resident says rebels have taken Bossembele
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, March 23 Central African Republic rebels
clashed with government forces a few kilometres (miles) from the
capital on Saturday, residents and rebels said, as two columns
of heavily armed insurgents bore down on Bangui.
The Seleka rebel coalition resumed hostilities this week in
the mineral-rich former French colony, vowing to topple
President Francois Bozize whom it accuses of breaking a January
peace agreement to integrate its fighters into the army.
A Reuters reporter in the northern suburbs of the riverside
capital heard heavy weapons fire and saw wounded army soldiers
being ferried back in pick up trucks for treatment.
He said he saw seven trucks of South African soldiers
heading toward the frontline. Pretoria has sent some 400
soldiers to train Bozize's army, joining hundreds of
peacekeepers from the Central African regional bloc.
A resident of a village some 20 km (12 miles) from Bangui's
suburbs on the main road heading northwest said a large rebel
column had driven past, heading for the capital.
"A lot of rebels passed through the village. The population
came to the roadside to cheer them," said Nicholas Enza.
Fighting was now taking place some 5 km to the south, he said.
"I can hear explosions," Enza said.
The Seleka forces were sweeping southward after earlier
attacking the barracks town of Bossembele, 160 km (100 miles)
northwest of the capital, residents of the town said.
Meanwhile, a second column of rebel fighters was battling
government forces for a second day on the road between Bangui
and Damara, 75 km to the northeast.
"It is a question of hours before we reach Bangui," rebel
spokesman Eric Massi said by telephone from Paris. "We appeal to
the population to remain calm and to stay indoors."
The streets of Bangui emptied on Saturday after news of the
renewed rebel assault. The deployment of an army attack
helicopter had appeared to push the rebels back toward Damara on
Friday, briefly restoring calm to the capital.
Seleka, a loose umbrella group of insurgents, fought its way
to the gates of the capital late last year after accusing Bozize
of failing to honour an earlier peace deal to give its fighters
cash and jobs in exchange for laying down their arms.
FIGHTING TO NORTHEAST
State radio announced late on Friday that South Africa would
boost its 400-strong troop presence after Bozize met his South
African counterpart Jacob Zuma in Pretoria. South Africa's
Defence Ministry was not available for comment.
Bozize, who took power in a 2003 military coup, returned to
Bangui on Friday where officials said he was directing military
operations from the presidential palace.
The violence is the latest in a series of rebel incursions,
clashes and coups that have plagued the landlocked nation in the
heart of Africa since its independence in 1960.
CAR remains among the least developed countries in the world
despite rich deposits of gold, diamonds and uranium.
Government spokesman Crepin Mboli-Goumba said the army had
pushed the rebel column to the northeast back beyond the town of
Damara, some 75 km (50 miles) from Bangui on the main R2 road.
"We are open to negotiations. The door is still open
provided the rebels' demands are reasonable," said Mboli-Goumba.
Rebel spokesman Massi, however, said Seleka fighters had
advanced from Damara and were now less than 30 km from Bangui.
"It is true that we lost ground after the helicopter attack
yesterday but we got under way again this morning and we are at
the gates of Bangui," he said.
