* Rebels clash with army inside capital
* Seleka fighters head for presidential palace
* Government said South Africa promised more troops
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, March 23 Central African Republic rebels
clashed with government forces inside the capital on Saturday
and a rebel spokesman said their columns were pushing towards
the presidential palace.
The Seleka rebel coalition resumed hostilities this week in
the mineral-rich former French colony, vowing to topple
President Francois Bozize whom it accuses of breaking a January
peace agreement to integrate its fighters into the army.
A Reuters reporter in the northern suburbs of the riverside
capital said Seleka rebels had driven back government forces and
taken control of the neighbourhood around Bozize's private
residence. Officials have said Bozize was in the presidential
palace in the town centre.
Nelson Ndjadder, a spokesman for the Seleka rebel group,
said that his fighters had shot down a government military
helicopter which had been harrying their columns since Friday.
"Our two columns are now heading for the presidential
palace," he told Reuters.
A senior official with a regional peacekeeping force, who
asked not to be identified, confirmed that the rebels were
pushing back government troops inside Bangui and had shot down
the attack helicopter.
"The rebels could take Bangui this evening," he said, adding
regional peacekeepers would secure the airport. "The fighting is
continuing but there is still some resistance."
Seleka, a loose umbrella group of insurgents, fought its way
to the gates of the capital late last year after accusing Bozize
of failing to honour an earlier peace deal to give its fighters
cash and jobs in exchange for laying down their arms.
The violence is the latest in a series of rebel incursions,
clashes and coups that have plagued the landlocked nation in the
heart of Africa since its independence from France in 1960.
Pretoria has sent some 400 soldiers to train Bozize's army,
joining hundreds of peacekeepers from the Central African
regional bloc. Regional peacekeeping sources said the South
Africans had fought alongside the Central African Republic's
army.
State radio announced late on Friday that South Africa would
boost its troop presence after Bozize met his South African
counterpart Jacob Zuma in Pretoria.
Captain Zamo Sithole, senior operations communications
officer at South Africa's National Defence Force said: "We are
there in the CAR to protect our properties there, and our troops
there." A South African Defence Ministry spokesman declined to
comment.
CAR remains among the least developed countries in the world
despite rich deposits of gold, diamonds and uranium.
