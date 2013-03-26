* World powers call for implementation of January peace deal
* Rebels pledge power-sharing, transition to elections
* South Africa says 13 soldiers killed, 27 injured
* France says will not intervene, its citizens are safe
By Ange Aboa and Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, March 25 The leader of rebels in Central
African Republic pledged to name a power-sharing government in a
bid to defuse international criticism of a coup that killed 13
South African soldiers and has plunged the mineral-rich nation
into chaos.
Regional peacekeepers said that leader of the Seleka rebel
coalition, self-proclaimed president Michel Djotodia, appealed
for their help in restoring order after his own men joined in a
second day of looting on Monday in the riverside capital Bangui.
The rebels' ousting of President Francois Bozize on Sunday
was condemned by the United Nations and African Union. But in a
sign of pragmatism, the United States, France and regional
powerbroker Chad called on the insurgents to respect a January
peace deal creating a unity government.
Some 5,000 Seleka fighters swept into the capital on Sunday
after a lightning offensive in which they fought their way from
the far north to the presidential palace in four days after the
collapse of the power-sharing deal, the Libreville Accord.
Neighbouring Cameroon confirmed on Monday that Bozize had
arrived there but said it was not giving him permanent refuge.
The removal of Bozize, who had himself seized power in a
coup backed by Chad in 2003, was just the latest of many
rebellions since the poor, landlocked country won independence
from France in 1960.
"We will lead the people of Central African Republic during
a three-year transition period, in accordance with the
Libreville Accord," Djotodia said in a recorded statement issued
to reporters. It was not broadcast due to power cuts.
January's peace deal signed at Libreville, the capital of
Gabon, was drafted by regional mediators after the rebels has
besieged Bangui in December. The accord had created a government
drawn from Bozize loyalists, rebels and the civilian opposition.
Djotodia said that civilian opposition representative
Nicolas Tiangaye would remain in place as prime minister.
The U.N. Security Council on Monday called for all parties
to refrain from violence against civilians, the restoration of
the rule of law, constitutional order and the implementation of
the Libreville deal. The council said it would monitor the
situation and was ready to consider further steps if necessary.
In Bangui, 600,000 residents of the capital remained without
power and running water for a third day. Despite a curfew, there
was widespread pillaging of offices, public buildings and
businesses by rebels and civilians.
"Public order is the biggest problem right now," said
General Jean Felix Akaga, commander of the regional African
peacekeeping force. "Seleka's leaders are struggling to control
their men. The president has asked us to help restore calm."
He said rebels would be confined to barracks from Monday.
International aid group Doctors Without Borders said its
offices in Bangui and elsewhere in the country had been looted,
and urged all sides to ensure people had access to health care.
'SAD MOMENT' FOR SOUTH AFRICA
With France's military contingent refusing to intervene, two
heavily armed columns of insurgents in pick-up trucks stormed
into Bangui the previous day, brushing aside a South African
force of 400 troops which attempted to block their path.
South African President Jacob Zuma said at least 13 soldiers
were killed and 27 others wounded in the fighting, the worst
military setback for Pretoria since the end of apartheid in 1994
and an embarrassing snub to its efforts to project its power in
the resource-rich heart of Africa.
"It is a sad moment for our country," Zuma said, adding that
another soldier was still missing.
"The actions of these bandits will not deter us from our
responsibility of working for peace and stability in Africa."
Zuma said South Africa had yet to decided whether to pull
out its force, which he said had inflicted heavy casualties on
the rebels during a nine-hour attack on the South African base.
"This is complete disaster for South Africa," said Thierry
Vircoulon, Central African specialist at the International
Crisis Group. "They did not at all understand they were backing
the wrong horse. They did not consult within the region."
French troops patrolling the international airport in the
capital killed two Indian citizens when three vehicles tried to
enter the facility, France's defence ministry said.
Seleka, a loose coalition of five rebel groups whose name
means "alliance" in the Songo language, was formed last year
after Bozize had failed to implement power-sharing in the wake
of disputed 2011 elections boycotted by the opposition.
It resumed hostilities on Thursday after military leaders of
the group detained its five members of Bozize's government and
accused the president of violating January's peace deal by
failing to integrate 2,000 of its fighters into the army.
"The movements that make up Seleka have a long history of
divisions," Vircoulon said. "The cohesion of Seleka will be
tested now they are in full control."
Despite rich deposits of gold, diamonds and uranium, Central
African Republic remains one of the world's least developed and
most unstable nations.
Bozize rose in the military during the 1966-1979 rule of
dictator Jean-Bedel Bokassa, a self-styled emperor found guilty
of the murder of schoolchildren and other crimes.
In recent years, Bozize's government had hosted U.S. Special
Forces helping regional armies hunt down the Lord's Resistance
Army rebels, led by a Ugandan warlord, who have killed thousands
of civilians during decades of conflict.
FRENCH NATIONALS SAFE
Paris, which already had 250 soldiers in Central African
Republic, has sent another 300 troops to ensure the security of
its citizens and diplomatic missions.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said there was no need to
evacuate the 1,200 French nationals, most of whom are in the
capital. "Things are under control from our point of view
regarding French nationals," Fabius told Europe 1 radio.
French President Francois Hollande spoke to U.N. Secretary
General Ban Ki-moon and Chadian President Idriss Deby to suggest
that any solution to the crisis should be based on the
Libreville agreement, Fabius added.
"For now, there is no legitimate authority there," he said,
adding that France did not see it as its place to intervene.
France offered its condolences to India for the killing of
Indian civilians and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due
to speak with his Indian counterpart in the coming hours, the
defence ministry said in a statement.
The U.S. State Department also called on Seleka to ensure
the implementation of the Libreville agreement and provide full
support to Tiangaye's government. Regional military power Chad
said the same in a statement on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris, Richard
Valdmanis in Dakar and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations;
Writing by Daniel Flynn and David Lewis; Editing by Peter Graff,
Anna Willard, Alastair Macdonald and Cynthia Osterman)