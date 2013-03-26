* Regional peacekeepers struggle to restore order in capital
BANGUI, March 26 Looters and gunmen roamed the
streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday
as regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days
after a coup plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos.
The ousting of President Francois Bozize and the political
turmoil around it has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis in
the former French colony - and embarrassed regional power South
Africa which had sent troops to defend the government.
Thousands of rebel fighters poured into the capital on
Sunday, brushing aside a 400-strong South African force which
attempted to block their path. At least 13 South African
soldiers were killed and 27 wounded.
Rebel leader and self-proclaimed president Michel Djotodia -
who had accused Bozize of breaking past peace accords - on
Monday asked regional peacekeepers stationed in the country to
help him restore order.
But sporadic gunfire continued to ring out across the
sprawling riverside capital, home to 600,000 people, and
electricity was down for a fourth day running.
"We have been patrolling for two days in an effort to stop
the pillaging," a senior officer from the roughly 1,000-strong
five-nation regional force FOMAC told Reuters.
"Things are slowing getting better but we are far from being
able to say things are normal," he added.
FOMAC commanders have been trying to persuade Seleka leaders
to get their fighters - a ragtag group of mostly northern
rebels, many of them children - off the streets and into
barracks amid concerns they were behind some of the looting.
Djotodia pledged on Monday to name a power-sharing
government and to set elections after three years in a bid to
defuse international criticism of the coup.
The removal of Bozize, who himself seized power in a coup
backed by Chad in 2003, was the latest of many rebellions since
the poor, landlocked country won independence from France in
1960. Bozize fled to neighbouring Cameroon.
SETBACK FOR SOUTH AFRICA
As rebels approached, former colonial power France made it
clear it would not intervene - Paris has long said its days as
'Africa's policeman' have passed.
Bozize turned instead to regional power South Africa, which
has been trying to build up its influence in the resource-rich
territory.
"This is complete disaster for South Africa," said Thierry
Vircoulon, Central African specialist at the International
Crisis Group. "They did not at all understand they were backing
the wrong horse. They did not consult within the region."
Seleka took a series of towns and came close to the capital
last year, after accusing Bozize of failing to honor an earlier
peace deal to give its fighters cash and jobs in exchange for
laying down their arms.
Chad and other regional powers sent in troops to back the
government and that revolt ended in a January peace accord.
But Seleka last week said the government had again failed to
implement agreements - to incorporate its fighters into the army
and get the foreign troops withdrawn - and started a lightning
advance on Bangui.
Despite rich deposits of gold, diamonds and uranium, Central
African Republic remains one of the world's least developed
nations.
