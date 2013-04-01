* Urges commercial lenders to follow
* Economy grinds to halt amid cash crunch
* Insurgency widely condemned, leader isolated
By Ange Aboa
BANGUI, April 1 Central Africa's regional
central bank said it would reopen its branch in Bangui on
Tuesday, and urged commercial lenders to do the same, offering a
financial lifeline to cash-starved businesses a week after a
coup.
Rebels who accused the government of breaking past peace
deals, stormed into the capital of Central African Republic on
Mar. 24, triggering days of looting.
Banks and businesses closed their doors in the dilapidated
riverside city, forcing residents to barter for food and cover
long distances by foot.
"Without the banks, there is no life ... It is only when
money starts flowing that we can return to normal," said Lucien
Guimame, a taxi driver parked outside a looted branch of the
Togo-based banking conglomerate Ecobank.
Regular patrols by African peacekeepers have ended the worst
pillaging and security has slowly improved in the mineral-rich
former French colony.
"We will open our doors and start working, and I think that
commercial banks should be able to do the same," said Clement
Gueremodongou, the deputy director of the Bank of Central
African States' national bureau on Monday.
The institution operates as the central bank for Central
African Republic and five other states - Cameroon, Chad,
Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Republic of Congo.
Regional and Western powers condemned the coup, and the
African Union imposed sanctions on rebel leader and
self-proclaimed president Michel Djotodia and his inner circle.
Djotodia on Sunday appointed a caretaker government, saying
it would organise elections in three years.
The interim government includes members of the Seleka rebel
umbrella group and some civilian opposition figures.
At least 13 South African troops stationed in the country at
the time of the rebellion were killed by the insurgents, marking
a heavy blow to Pretoria's efforts to bolster its influence on
the continent.
Chad will host a regional summit on the situation in the
country on April 3. South African President Jacob Zuma is
expected to attend.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)