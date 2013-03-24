Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
JOHANNESBURG, March 24 South Africa's army suffered casualties in Central African Republic during clashes with rebels, who seized the capital and forced the country's president to flee on Sunday, a senior defence spokesman confirmed.
"During last night's clashes, we suffered some casualties. But in terms of how many people were killed and how many people were injured, we're still trying to verify and confirm," Brigadier-General Xolani Mabanga told Reuters. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Bavier)
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.