UNITED NATIONS, March 24 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Sunday condemned the "unconstitutional seizure of
power" in Central African Republic and demanded the restoration
of constitutional order in the country.
"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of
serious violations of human rights. He underscores that those
who are responsible for committing such violations will be held
accountable," the U.N. press office said in a statement.
Rebels in Central African Republic (CAR) seized the
riverside capital Bangui in fierce fighting on Sunday, forcing
President Francois Bozize to flee and sowing confusion over who
rules the mineral-rich heart of Africa.
"The Secretary-General appeals for calm and for the respect
of the rule of law in the CAR," it said. "He is concerned by the
dire humanitarian situation in the country and the reports of
ongoing looting in the capital, Bangui, including of United
Nations property."
The statement added that United Nations was taking all
precautions to protect its staff. It also reminded the
authorities of their "obligations to ensure the safety of all
United Nations personnel and premises."
The Seleka rebel coalition resumed hostilities on Thursday
in the former French colony and quickly swept south to Bangui
with the aim of ousting Bozize, whom it accused of breaking a
January peace deal to integrate its fighters into the army.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler)