CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
BANGUI Dec 13 Heavy fighting broke out in a Muslim enclave of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Sunday as voters went to the polls to cast their ballots in a constitutional referendum seen as crucial to restoring stability, witnesses said.
Gunfire and the explosions of rocket propelled grenades were heard in the PK5 neighbourhood soon after U.N. peace keepers moved in to protect poll workers and residents who had been prevented from voting. (Reporting by Joe Bavier. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board.