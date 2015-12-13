BANGUI Dec 13 Heavy fighting broke out in a Muslim enclave of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Sunday as voters went to the polls to cast their ballots in a constitutional referendum seen as crucial to restoring stability, witnesses said.

Gunfire and the explosions of rocket propelled grenades were heard in the PK5 neighbourhood soon after U.N. peace keepers moved in to protect poll workers and residents who had been prevented from voting. (Reporting by Joe Bavier. Editing by Jane Merriman)