* Kamoun fears violence during elections this month
* Mission going to U.N. to push peacekeepers to hit armed
groups
* Says Central Africa must follow success of Burkina Faso
vote
By Marine Pennetier
PARIS, Dec 2 U.N. peacekeepers in Central
African Republic need stronger powers to take on armed groups
trying to disrupt the build-up to presidential elections, the
country's interim prime minister Mahamat Kamoun said.
Central African Republic descended into turmoil in March
2013, when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power earlier in
the year provoking a backlash from Christian anti-balaka
militias forcing France to intervene.
Seleka later handed power to a transitional government,
which was meant to steer the country to presidential and
parliamentary elections, which are now set for Dec. 27.
But the former French colony has been embroiled in unrest
since September, with tit-for-tat militia attacks. The
government has blamed deposed president Francois Bozize and
ex-Seleka rebels opposed to the transition process.
"We have gone beyond a peacekeeping operation, it is now
urban warfare led by ex-rebels and soldiers who are
battle-hardened and it's not U.N. police officers that will be
able to do anything about it," Kamoun told Reuters in an
interview.
There are about 12,000 U.N. and French peacekeepers in the
country. Kamoun said a delegation from the Economic Community of
Central African States (ECCAS) would meet the United Nations
Security Council in the coming days to push for MINUSCA (U.N.
forces) to be given a more robust mandate.
"WE MUST MOVE FORWARD"
"It's unacceptable and incomprehensible that with number of
MINUSCA and the means that Sangaris (French troops) has that we
can't stop these people. They know that neither Sangaris or
MINUSCA will shoot at them," Kamoun, who was attending the Paris
climate change talks, said late on Tuesday.
"It's worrying because if we don't stop them, they will be
able to create tension with a view to scaring voters."
Kamoun dismissed any suggestions that the elections could
once again be delayed. He also ruled out any chance of Bozize,
who is under U.N. sanctions, but who has nevertheless presented
his candidacy for the election, running.
"Central Africa must move forward and not backwards. Burkina
Faso has set a good example," he said, referring to the peaceful
presidential election that took place this week just a year
after President Blaise Compaore was removed from power.
He also warned that if France, which has said it will reduce
its 900 troops after the election, pulled out suddenly it could
open the door for renewed conflict.
"The French know that the situation remains fragile and that
there's no point doing the work, leaving and then coming back
because that risks stoking the cycle of violence," he said.
(Writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus and Andrew
Heavens)