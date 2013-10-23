UNITED NATIONS Oct 23 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon has recommended 560 troops be sent to the Central
African Republic to protect a United Nations political mission
in the virtually lawless country.
The landlocked, mineral-rich country has slipped into chaos
since northern Seleka rebels seized the capital, Bangui, and
ousted President Francois Bozize in March.
U.N. officials and rights groups say both sides may have
committed war crimes.
The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution this month
urging the United Nations to consider establishing a
full-fledged peacekeeping force and asking Ban for interim plans
for a guard force to protect the U.N. Integrated Peacebuilding
Office, known as BINUCA.
"Initially composed of 250 military personnel deployed in
Bangui, the guard unit would, in a second phase, increase its
strength to a battalion size unit of 560 military personnel,
with its own enablers, in order to progressively deploy to
locations outside Bangui where the United Nations has a
presence," Ban said in a letter to the 15-member council.
He said that given the urgency of the situation, as an
interim measure the 250 troops could be temporarily redeployed
from another U.N. peacekeeping operation. The guards would
provide perimeter security and access control.
The U.N. Security Council is expected to approve the U.N.
guard force on Friday, diplomats said.
France, which intervened this year to oust Islamist rebels
from another of its former colonies, Mali, has been reluctant to
get directly involved. It has urged African nations and the
African Union to do their utmost to resolve the crisis among
themselves.
But while the African Union plans to deploy a 3,600-member
peacekeeping mission in the country - known as MISCA -
incorporating a regional force of 1,100 soldiers already on the
ground, it is unlikely to be operational before 2014.
Some Western diplomats say the situation in Central African
Republic is too fragile to permit the deployment of a U.N.
peacekeeping force in the foreseeable future.
France has a small force in Bangui securing the airport and
its local interests. French diplomatic sources have said Paris
would be ready to provide logistical support and increase its
troop numbers to between 700 and 750 if needed.
Central African Republic is rich in gold, diamonds and
uranium, but decades of instability and the spillover from
conflicts in its larger neighbors have left the country's 4.5
million people mired in cycles of crises.
