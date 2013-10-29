* Security Council approves 560 guards for political mission
* U.N. official: Central African Republic "forgotten crisis"
* Armed groups inciting Christian and Muslim communities
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 29 The U.N. Security Council
gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for troops to be sent to Central
African Republic to protect a U.N. political mission in the
virtually lawless country where a senior aid official said half
the population needs help.
The landlocked, mineral-rich nation of 4.6 million people
has slipped into chaos since northern Seleka rebels seized the
capital, Bangui, and ousted President Francois Bozize in March.
U.N. officials and rights groups say both sides may have
committed war crimes.
"This has long been a forgotten crisis, and now the
situation with the breakdown in law and order, the takeover ...
by the armed groups means the situation in the country is quite
chaotic," said John Ging, director of operations for the U.N.
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
"Over half of the population of this country are in need of
humanitarian assistance," he said. "But the number one issue
today is protection, and the atrocities that are being committed
against the civilian population are indescribable."
Ging, who recently spent three days in Central African
Republic, said armed groups are inciting Christian and Muslim
communities against each other and instilling widespread fear.
He said crimes have included mutilation, rape and torture.
"We are very, very concerned about what is happening now in
terms of the attacks on communities and what that will then mean
in terms of inter-communal tensions and the prospects for more
violence," he said.
Central African Republic is rich in gold, diamonds and
uranium, but decades of instability and the spillover from
conflicts in its larger neighbors have left the country mired in
cycles of crises.
PEACEKEEPING FORCE
The 15-member U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution
this month urging the United Nations to consider establishing a
full-fledged peacekeeping force. It also asked U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon for plans for a guard force to
protect the U.N. Integrated Peacebuilding Office, known as
BINUCA.
The council on Tuesday approved a proposal by Ban to send
250 military personnel to the capital Bangui and then increase
the strength of the force to 560 troops so they can deploy to
areas outside the capital where there is a U.N. presence.
Given the urgency of the situation, Ban suggested that as an
interim measure the initial 250 troops could be temporarily
redeployed from another U.N. peacekeeping operation. The guards
would provide perimeter security and access control.
The African Union plans to deploy a 3,600-member
peacekeeping mission in the country - known as MISCA.
Incorporating a regional force of 1,100 soldiers already on the
ground, it is unlikely to be operational before 2014.
Some Western diplomats say the situation in Central African
Republic is too fragile to permit the deployment of a U.N.
peacekeeping force in the foreseeable future.
France, which intervened this year to oust Islamist rebels
from another of its former colonies, Mali, has been reluctant to
get directly involved. It has urged African nations and the
African Union to do their utmost to resolve the crisis.
France has a small force in Bangui securing the airport and
its local interests. French diplomatic sources have said France
would be ready to provide logistical support and increase its
troop numbers to between 700 and 1,200 if needed.
The Security Council will hold an informal meeting on
Friday, organized by France and Rwanda, to discuss the human
rights and humanitarian situation in Central African Republic.
(Editing by Will Dunham)