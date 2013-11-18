* Central African Republic in chaos since president ousted
* Ban says UN could deploy up to 9,000 peacekeepers in CAR
* AU supports possible UN force but not in immediate future
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 18 The United Nations is
preparing to possibly deploy peacekeepers to Central African
Republic, but if the crisis there worsens quickly before such a
force is ready, it could redeploy troops from nearby U.N.
missions, U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said on Monday.
The landlocked, mineral-rich nation of 4.6 million people
has slipped into chaos since northern Seleka rebels seized the
capital, Bangui, in March and ousted President Francois Bozize.
Rights groups say both sides may have committed war crimes.
There is currently a 2,500-strong regional peacekeeping
force in Central African Republic that was deployed by the
Economic Community of Central African States. Ban said the
African Union is due to take charge of that force in December
and boost its size to 3,600 troops.
Ban said the African Union and the Economic Community of
Central African States have signaled their support for
eventually transforming the African Union force into a U.N.
peacekeeping operation, but not in the immediate future as they
want a chance to try and combat the crisis first.
"I have instructed the (U.N.) Secretariat to prepare plans
accordingly, pending a decision of the Security Council," Ban
wrote in a report to the 15-member U.N. Security Council.
"Should there be a precipitous deterioration in the
situation in the Central African Republic, the United Nations
could also respond on an emergency basis, once authorized by the
Security Council and the relevant troop-contributing countries,
by drawing on assets as well as troops from neighboring
peacekeeping missions," he said.
Central African Republic is rich in gold, diamonds and
uranium, but decades of instability and the spillover from
conflicts in its larger neighbors have left the country mired in
cycles of crises.
Senior U.N. officials have warned that Central African
Republic is at risk of spiraling into genocide, as armed groups
incite Christians and Muslims against each other in the
virtually lawless country.
"While the conflict was not, at its origin, a religious or
ethnic one, the increasing attacks and indiscriminate
retaliations have created a climate of deep suspicion between
Christians and Muslims in some areas of the country," Ban said.
"Further tensions between communities, including through the
political manipulation of these fears, might well lead to
uncontrollable sectarian violence with untold consequences for
the country, the sub-region and beyond," he said.
RESPONSIBILITY TO ACT
Ban said the African force, which has been mandated by the
African Union for six months, faces significant operational
challenges and will need a lot of external support.
He presented four support options in his report, ranging
from financial and logistical support for an African mission
from individual countries and regional organizations to a
comprehensive U.N. support package funded through assessed
contributions.
A fifth option presented was the transformation of the
African force into a full-scale U.N. peacekeeping mission. Ban
said such a force would have an initial strength of 6,000 troops
with the option of increasing that to 9,000 if the situation
worsened. The force would also include 1,700 police.
"The United Nations force operate under robust rules of
engagement with a mandate to use all necessary means to deny
armed groups freedom of movement and access to the major
cities," Ban said.
But he added that a number of conditions would need to be in
place for a U.N. peacekeeping mission to be deployed, including
the political framework for a transition and for the
transitional government to distinguish between forces who
represent the state and those who do not.
French diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
they planned to propose in December a U.N. Security Council
resolution - based on Ban's report - to provide support for the
African Union peacekeeping force.
Security Council diplomats, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said a final decision on whether to deploy a new U.N.
peacekeeping force in Africa would not be made until after the
African Union troops have a chance to try and pacify the
situation in Central African Republic.
"Member States of the United Nations now have the
opportunity, and I firmly believe the responsibility, to prevent
what has the high potential to result in widespread atrocities,"
Ban said.
"On the basis of the options presented in this report, I
call on the Council to authorize immediate and collective action
to protect the civilian population from further violence and
attacks," he wrote.
The Security Council last month approved a proposal by Ban
to send 560 military personnel to Central African Republic to
guard the U.N. Integrated Peacebuilding Office, a political
mission known as BINUCA.
France has a small force in Bangui securing the airport and
its local interests. French diplomatic sources have said France
would be ready to provide logistical support and increase its
troop numbers to between 700 and 1,200 if needed.
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris; Editing by Philip
Barbara)