BANGUI A U.N. peacekeeper died and seven civilians were killed in fighting in a refugee camp in Central African Republic, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday, in another outbreak of violence the same day dates were announced for long-delayed elections.

Central African Republic has been embroiled in fighting since September, with tit-for-tat militia attacks killing at least 90 in the capital. The clashes have delayed elections and cast doubt on a planned visit by Pope Francis this month.

Fighting broke out again on Tuesday between mostly Christian anti-balaka militiamen and mainly Muslim Seleka rebels. It began when two Muslim men visiting the Batangafo refugee camp were killed, according to Dalia Al-Achi, a spokeswoman for the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Later, former Seleka rebels entered the camp, a shelter for internally displaced people 400 kilometres (248.55 miles) north of the capital, Bangui, to retaliate for the killings, UNHCR said.

Firing gunshots and torching buildings, they killed five people, including an elderly woman who was burned to death in her home. Some 730 huts were destroyed and 5,500 people fled, UNHCR said.

U.N. peacekeepers, who have a nearby base, exchanged gunfire with the rebels. One peacekeeper went missing and was later found dead, the U.N. secretary-general spokesman said.

UNHCR could not immediately confirm whether the peacekeeper was included in its death toll.

"We all have a shared responsibility to protect civilians and preserve the neutrality and security of safe havens," said Charles Mballa, UNHCR's deputy Central African representative, in a statement.

Central African Republic descended into turmoil in March 2013, when the Seleka rebels seized power in a coup d'etat in the majority Christian country. They later handed power to a transitional government, which was meant to steer the country to elections.

On Tuesday, interim authorities announced a timetable on Tuesday for the long-delayed presidential and parliamentary elections. A first round of voting is scheduled for Dec. 27 and a second round, if needed, for Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Sebastien Lamba; Additional reporting by Makini Brice in Dakar; Writing by Makini Brice)