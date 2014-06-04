BANGUI, June 4 Central African Republic
authorities have told mobile phone operators to suspend text
messages following calls on services for a nationwide civil
disobedience campaign to protest against violence.
An organisation called Collectif Centrafrique Debout has
been distributing SMS messages since the weekend asking people
to stay home starting Thursday following more inter-communal
bloodshed in the capital Bangui.
The government did not say who was behind the campaign but
in the mass messages, the organisation urged people to stay at
home until there is complete disarmament, especially of the PK5
Muslim neighbourhood.
"On the instruction of the Prime Minister...in order to
contribute to the restoration of security in the country, the
use of SMS by all mobile phone subscribers is suspended,"
Communications Minister Abdallah Assan Kadre said in a
statement.
The suspension will be in effect until further notice.
Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and
religious violence since northern Seleka rebels, who are mostly
Muslim, seized power in the mainly Christian nation in 2013.
Seleka left power in January under international pressure
after 10 months of looting and violence that had prompted the
formation of Christian militias known as anti-balaka who have
carried out retaliatory attacks on Muslims.
An interim government led by Catherine Samba-Panza and
nearly 8,000 African Union and French peacekeepers are
struggling to contain the violence that has killed more than
2,000 and displaced about a million of the country's 4.5 million
people.
The United Nations has warned that the conflict could spiral
into a genocide.
France's Orange ; MOOV, a subsidiary of Emirates
Etisalat ; Global Telecom's Telecel and Azur
of Bahrein-registered Bintel are Central African Republic's main
mobile providers.
Residents in the capital said on Wednesday that mobile
messaging services have been suspended since Monday.
