BANGUI Dec 5 Heavy and small arms fire rang out
near the capital of Central African Republic on Thursday
morning, a Reuters correspondent in Bangui said.
It was not immediately clear who was involved in the
shooting but residents panicked and former rebels controlling
the city scrambled fighters in the direction of the gunfire.
The U.N. Security Council is due to vote on Thursday on
dispatching French reinforcements to restore order in the
country, which has slipped into chaos since mainly Muslim rebels
seized power in March, leading to tit-for-tat sectarian
violence.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Braun; Writing by David Lewis and Paul
Simao)