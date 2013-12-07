(Clarifies that troops are deploying west not east)
PARIS Dec 7 French forces started deploying to
the north and west of Central African Republic on Saturday to
secure main roads and towns outside the capital, French army
spokesman Gilles Jarron said.
"We have started to deploy outside of Bangui," Jarron said,
adding that pre-positioned troops had crossed the border from
Cameroon into the west of Central African Republic.
"We have also started the first missions from Bangui towards
the north of the country," he said, adding that the French
contingent had now reached its full strength of 1,200 troops.
