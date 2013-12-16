PARIS Dec 16 France on Monday criticised the
dismissal of three ministers by the interim leader of the
Central African Republic as having broken the agreement on how
the transitional government would work and said the move could
trigger sanctions.
Michel Djotodia, in charge of the former French colony since
seizing power in March, dismissed three members of his
government this weekend following a wave of Muslim-Christian
clashes which have left hundreds dead.
Djotodia has lost control of his former fighters, whose
abuses have sparked the creation of Christian militia forces.
Under the terms of a U.N. resolution on Dec. 5, France has
deployed 1,600 troops to try to stop the violence.
"France is concerned by the dismissal of three ministers ...
without the sign-off of the Prime Minister," as agreed in a pact
signed in January, the foreign ministry's deputy spokesman,
Vincent Floreani, said in a statement.
Djotodia had said he would respect the terms of the January
agreement signed in Gabon's capital Libreville by rebels, civil
society and then-President Francois Bozize that laid out the
framework for a transitional government.
Floreani said the move could be seen to be likely to cause
more instability, which under the terms of the U.N. resolution
was grounds for sanctions to be applied.
The transition period for CAR, a diamond-rich landlocked
country with a history of instability since independence in
1960, was originally set to last until 2015. Paris is now
seeking earlier elections, however.
(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)