* French foreign minister says support coming soon
* 210,000 displaced in capital over last fortnight - UN
* Amnesty says war crimes committed in Bangui
(Adds details of clashes, humanitarian situation)
By John Irish and Bate Felix
PARIS/BANGUI, Dec 17 Some European countries
will send troops to support a French-African mission to restore
order in Central African Republic, French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday, as more violence was reported
outside the capital Bangui.
France has deployed 1,600 troops to its former colony to
prevent worsening violence between Christian militias and
largely Muslim Seleka rebels who ousted ex-President Francois
Bozize.
Hundreds of people were killed in a week of bloodshed which
began on Dec. 5 in Bangui when fighters of both sides went
door-to-door murdering civilians. Some victims were lynched or
stoned to death, residents said.
At a European Union foreign ministers meeting on Monday,
France requested more help from allies to bolster its
peacekeeping mission beyond logistical and financial aid.
"We will soon have troops on the ground from our European
colleagues," Fabius told parliament in response to a question on
a lack of European support in Central African Republic.
Life in Bangui appeared to be returning to normal on Tuesday
with children playing soccer and taxis passing less than half an
hour before curfew, a Reuters reporter said.
But the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said that attacks have
continued in the town of Bossangoa, several hundred km north of
the capital, where 40,000 are seeking protection in a church.
"We continue to hear of attacks against Christians by former
Seleka, with looting, killing and houses being set on fire," a
UNHCR spokesman said on Tuesday.
Some 210,000 people have been displaced by violence in
Bangui over the last two weeks, it said, and hundreds have
risked their lives by fleeing the country by boat across a
branch of the Congo river.
Rights group Amnesty International warned that more troops
were urgently needed to protect residents in the capital where
it said war crimes had been committed.
"The continuing violence, the extensive destruction of
property, and the forced displacement of the population in
Bangui are feeding enormous anger, hostility and mistrust,"
Amnesty's Christian Mukosa said on Tuesday.
The U.N. World Food Programme has warned that up to a
quarter of the mineral-rich nation's 5.2 million population
risks going hungry.
"PRACTICAL STEPS"
While European nations including Poland, Britain, Germany,
Spain and Belgium have provided various forms of assistance,
French troops are intervening alone for the second time this
year after ousting Islamist rebels in Mali, another former
French colony.
Diplomats said the ground troops involved could come from
Belgium and Poland and may be used to relieve French forces who
are securing the airport in Bangui.
The French foreign ministry said talks were going on and
that Paris hoped the countries concerned would make decisions
soon.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Polish Foreign Minister
Donald Tusk stopped short of announcing ground troops.
"In CAR's case we will be ready for limited logistical
support in terms of aviation," he said. "A transport aircraft
and a group of soldiers, who would take care of it, is something
that is within our possibilities," he said.
Belgium's defence ministry said on Friday it was sending
tactical aircraft for two months for logistical support that
would need 35 soldiers as support. A defence ministry official
said Belgium had taken no decision to send any soldiers beyond
that, denying a report it would provide 150 soldiers.
European heads of state meet in Brussels on Thursday to
specifically discuss defence integration.
"During this meeting we want clear practical steps taken
operationally, capacity-wise and in industrial aspects," French
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers.
Support at home for the French intervention has fallen since
two French soldiers were killed in a firefight during a patrol
in Bangui last week, a poll showed.
