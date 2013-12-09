* Seleka rebels less formidable than Mali's Islamists
* France foresees short "humanitarian" mission
* But rebuilding state will be long, difficult process
By John Irish and Daniel Flynn
PARIS, Dec 9 France's intervention to quell
violence in Central African Republic may prove simpler
militarily than the campaign it waged against al Qaeda-linked
Islamists in Mali this year, defence experts said.
But, in a country the size of France, imposing state
authority after decades of coups, rebellions and poor governance
will take years and risks tying Paris down longer than it wants.
More than 400,000 people have been displaced since Seleka
rebels - many of them Muslims from neighbouring Chad and Sudan -
seized power in March, unleashing a wave of rapes, massacres and
looting on the majority Christian population. Some 400 people
have died since Thursday in the capital Bangui alone.
The U.N. Security Council mandated France on Thursday to do
whatever necessary to protect Central African Republic's 4.6
million people and restore government authority while an African
Union peacekeeping mission slowly deploys.
"We are intervening for humanitarian reasons," French
President Francois Hollande said, outlining a short campaign
that would be unlike that against Mali's well-armed, determined
rebels. "There are no terrorists in Central African Republic."
France has moved 1,600 troops to its former colony, far
fewer than the 4,000 it sent in January, along with air power,
to crush the Islamists who had seized Mali's vast desert north.
Those well-trained rebels had sophisticated weapons looted
from the arsenals of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. They
were willing to die for their cause and had months to create
arms caches and mountain hideouts before the French arrived.
Seleka, by contrast, is an ill-disciplined coalition of
warlords whose poorly armed foreign fighters came for plunder
and may disperse rather than fight, defence officials say.
"The threat in CAR is radically different," said a senior
French defence ministry source. "It's not a war mission like
Mali ... There may not even be a fight."
BUTTERFLY VERSUS WILDCAT
Crucially for France's overstretched military budget, the
mission may also be far cheaper than Mali, which Hollande said
had cost 400 to 500 million euros. He said the United Nations
would pay for the "humanitarian" Bangui operation.
The difference between the two missions is encapsulated in
their code names - Serval, a desert wildcat, in Mali; Sangaris,
a red tropical butterfly in Central African Republic.
"A butterfly is not aggressive and it doesn't last long,"
said Jean-Vincent Brisset, a former air commodore who once
helped choose names for French missions and is now head of the
Institute of International and Strategic Relations (IRIS).
France has suggested it acted in Central African Republic
because of fears of Muslim-Christian "genocide", evoking
memories of Rwanda, where 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus were
killed by Hutu extremists in 1994 as the world stood by.
In Mali, France intervened to prevent an enclave taking root
where Islamists could recruit and train fighters and prepare
attacks on the West - an Afghanistan on Europe's doorstep.
Though France originally cast the mission in Mali as short,
it plans to keep 1,000 troops there even after Serval winds down
to counter a stubborn Islamist threat in the impoverished Sahel
region. Suicide bombings and attacks on troops have increased
there in recent months as France has sought to hand security
responsibilities to a 12,600-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission.
Keen to shed France's reputation as "Africa's policeman",
Hollande has also said the Central African Republic intervention
would be quick. French officials hope a handover to a
6,000-strong African Union force can be completed in six months.
MILITARY HEADACHES
Pierre Servent, a conflict specialist, said the deadline was
realistic if France aimed only to secure Bangui and the nation's
main roads, and to help the AU force and a possible U.N.
peacekeeping mission deploy. "That said, in Africa, it's quite
rare that things go according to plan," he said.
Central African Republic's Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye
has said French forces would need to remain at least a year.
French troops are already having trouble identifying Seleka
gunmen, who can shed their uniforms and melt away.
Numbering up to 20,000 fighters at its height, the loose
alliance of five rebel movements has dwindled to several
thousand men, the defence ministry source said.
And while Mali's desert landscape made it easy to spot
Islamist fighters and destroy them from the air, Central African
Republic's bush and forest terrain diminishes France's advantage
from its Rafale fighter jets and Tiger attack helicopters.
"In Central African Republic, you can drive around in the
forest for two weeks without being spotted," said former French
General Vincent Desportes.
The military challenge is one thing. Restoring peace and
government authority in a state close to breakdown is another.
Rich in diamonds, gold and uranium, the country has seen
little stability in five decades. France has intervened more
since independence in 1960 than in any of its former colonies.
Central African Republic also lies at a crossroads of
conflict in the heart of Africa, with Sudan, South Sudan and
Somalia to the east, the Islamist threat in the Sahel region to
the north and the revolts of the Great Lakes to the southeast.
Months of tit-for-tat violence between Muslim fighters and
majority Christians have fuelled communal hatred.
Louise Lombard, an anthropologist specialising in Central
African Republic, said Muslim-Christian tensions, interlaced
with ethnic resentments, had been building for 10 years.
While Seleka is widely blamed for the chaos, Muslim
civilians, who represent 15 percent of the population, say its
fighters are their only protection from the "anti-balaka"
Christian militia that have formed in response to Seleka.
"We are not intervening against an enemy. We are entering a
civil war, between ethnic groups and communities. It is about
stabilising the country," said Desportes.
"As in Mali, France will be constrained to stay longer than
expected. It is going to take time and perseverance."
