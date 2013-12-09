(Recasts with Pentagon statement, changes dateline)
By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON/DOHA Dec 9 The U.S. military said on
Monday that it will fly African forces into Central Africa
Republic, responding to a request by France to bolster
international efforts to halt the spread of violence between
Christians and Muslims.
Two U.S. military C-17 aircraft will fly about 850 troops
from Burundi into Central African Republic within the next 24
hours, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Firman, a Pentagon spokesman,
said. It was unclear what U.S. support might follow, but Firman
said consultations were ongoing.
Pentagon spokesman Carl Woog said the military was working
to identify additional resources that could help address further
requests for assistance.
"The United States is joining the international community in
this effort because of our belief that immediate action is
required to avert a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe,"
Woog said in a statement.
More than 400,000 people have been displaced since Seleka
rebels - many of them Muslims from neighboring Chad and Sudan -
seized power in March, unleashing a wave of rapes, massacres and
looting on the majority Christian population.
Some 400 people have died since Thursday in the capital
Bangui alone.
The U.N. Security Council on Thursday mandated France to do
whatever necessary to protect Central African Republic's 4.6
million people and restore government authority while an African
Union peacekeeping mission slowly deploys.
France has moved 1,600 troops to its former colony.
The forces from Burundi will help bolster the contingent
from the African Union, due to be increased to 6,000 from about
3,500.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel authorized the flights
after speaking to his French counterpart, Defense Minister
Jean-Yves Le Drian, and receiving a request for limited
assistance, Pentagon spokesman Carl Woog said.
"In the near term, France has requested airlift support to
enable African forces to deploy promptly to prevent the further
spread of sectarian violence in the Central African Republic,"
Woog said, without ruling out further support.
The U.S. military extended similar airlift assistance for
French forces heading to Mali earlier this year in a campaign
against al Qaeda-linked extremists.
France's intervention in Central African Republic may prove
simpler militarily than the one in Mali, where well-trained
rebels were willing to die for their cause and had months to
create arms caches and mountain hideouts before the French
arrived.
Seleka, by contrast, is an ill-disciplined coalition of
warlords whose poorly armed foreign fighters came for plunder
and may disperse rather than fight, defense officials say.
(Additional reporting by David Alexander in Doha; writing by
Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech and Cynthia Osterman)