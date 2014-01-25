BANGUI Jan 25 Central African Republic's new
interim President Catherine Samba-Panza has named Andre
Nzapayeke, a former official of the African Development Bank, as
prime minister, state radio said on Saturday.
Samba-Panza, who took office two days ago, is seeking to
build an interim government to restore order to the former
French colony after months of sectarian violence that has left
thousands dead or homeless.
The mineral-rich country descended into chaos last March
when Muslim armed groups known as Seleka seized power in a coup,
unleashing a wave of killing and looting.
That triggered revenge attacks by Christian militia known as
anti-balaka, or anti-machete, and fighting has escalated in
recent days despite the presence of about 1,600 French troops
and 5,000 African Union peacekeepers.
A Muslim former minister was hacked to death by
machete-wielding militiamen in Bangui on Friday. At least nine
others were killed when bands of people, some of them Christian
groups, attacked and looted shops in the mostly Muslim Miskine
neighbourhood of the capital, witnesses said.
The violence has killed more than 2,000 since December, and
forced about a million people - nearly a quarter of the
population - to flee their homes.
(Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Writing by Emma Farge;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)