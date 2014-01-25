* Red Cross recovers four bodies on Saturday
* Youths armed with machetes and clubs wander streets
(Adds death toll for Saturday, Reuters witness)
BANGUI Jan 25 Central African Republic's new
interim President Catherine Samba-Panza has named Andre
Nzapayeke, a former official of the African Development Bank, as
prime minister, state radio said on Saturday.
Samba-Panza, who took office two days ago, is seeking to
build an interim government to restore order to the former
French colony after months of sectarian violence that has left
thousands dead or homeless.
The mineral-rich country descended into chaos last March
when Muslim armed groups known as Seleka seized power in a coup,
unleashing a wave of killing and looting.
That triggered revenge attacks by Christian militia known as
"anti-balaka", or anti-machete, and fighting has escalated in
recent days despite the presence of about 1,600 French troops
and 5,000 African Union peacekeepers.
On Saturday, local Red Cross president Pastor Antoine Mbao
Bogo said his staff had recovered four bodies in Bangui.
Youths wandered the streets armed with machetes and clubs in
the mostly Muslim Miskine neighbourhood, a Reuters witness said.
On Friday, Muslim former minister Joseph Kalite was hacked
to death by machete-wielding militiamen in Bangui. At least nine
others were killed when bands of people, some of them Christian
groups, attacked and looted shops, witnesses said.
The violence has killed more than 2,000 since December, and
forced about a million people - nearly a quarter of the
population - to flee their homes.
(Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana and Emmanuel Braun; Writing
by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Roche)