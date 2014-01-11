* Mosques, Muslim-owned property targeted overnight
* Red Cross says three bodies collected from city's streets
* Violence eases on Saturday, when interim leader due back
BANGUI, Jan 11 Gunfire rang out, mosques were
attacked and Muslim-owned shops and houses were looted overnight
in Central African Republic's capital, despite the country's
interim leadership stepping down as part of a drive to restore
order.
The resignations may provide a fresh start to peace efforts
and the violence had eased by daybreak on Saturday. But,
highlighting security fears, the United Nations stepped up
flights out for foreigners and African governments have already
evacuated nearly 30,000 of their citizens caught up in the
violence.
President Michel Djotodia and Prime Minister Nicolas
Tiangaye quit on Friday under intense international pressure
after they failed to halt months of inter-religious violence
that has driven 1 million people, a quarter of the country's
population, from their homes.
Thousands of people took to the streets of Bangui, the
country's crumbling riverside capital, to celebrate the
departure of Djotodia, who was swept to power by mainly Muslim
rebels, known as Seleka, last March.
Abuses by Seleka forces had led to the creation of Christian
self-defence militia and cycles of killings that evoked memories
of Rwanda's genocide 20 years ago.
African and French peacekeepers reported overnight clashes
between Seleka fighters and the Christian militia in Bangui.
"But I can confirm that a good part of the shooting was
warning shots from us to disperse looters who were targeting
Muslim homes and shops," an officer in the African peacekeeping
mission said, asking not to be named.
The local Red Cross said it had collected three bodies from
the streets after violence overnight.
"We don't understand why we keep killing each other, looting
and sowing destruction amongst civilians, even after the
politicians people wanted out had stepped down," said Ahamat
Deliriss, vice president of the Islamic Council.
"Mosques in the Petevo, Yapele and Bimbo neighbourhoods were
destroyed. It is a shame," he said.
The streets of Bangui were largely quiet on Saturday.
Former colonial power France, which had sought to stay out
of the latest crisis in a country where it has often intervened,
dispatched hundreds of soldiers last month to bolster a
beleaguered African peacekeeping force as killings spiralled.
Yet violence has continued, killing 1,000 in December.
French and Chadian troops were among the victims and
international pressure mounted on Djotodia to step aside at an
emergency summit hosted by neighbouring Chad this week.
Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African
Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), is officially in
charge of the country until the body can select a new leader to
guide CAR to elections, which are due later this year.
Even with 1,600 French and some 4,000 African peacekeepers
on the ground, security is precarious.
The International Organisation for Migration on Saturday
began airlifting stranded foreigners out of the country, where
60,000 people from neighbouring countries have asked to leave.
Some 27,000 people, mainly from Mali, Senegal, Niger and
Chad, have already been evacuated by their governments.
Tensions are running high among those who will remain.
"They (Muslims) killed us, looted and mistreated us. Now it
is time for pay back," said Igor Moumini, a resident in the Sica
2 neighbourhood.
