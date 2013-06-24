Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
BANGUI, June 24 At least 37 gold miners died in Central African Republic when a pit in which they were operating collapsed after heavy rains, the country's presidency said on Monday.
The incident happened on Sunday at a gold mine in Ndassima, some 440 km (273 miles) east of the capital, Bangui. "The toll of 37 is provisional as there were many injured," said Prosper Ndouba, spokesman for the president's office. (Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.
March 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it will shut its Aurora, Illinois, plant, costing about 800 employees their jobs as the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker shifts production to other U.S. facilities.