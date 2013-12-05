UNITED NATIONS Dec 5 The U.N. Security Council
authorized French and African troops in Central African Republic
on Thursday to use force to protect civilians, imposed an arms
embargo on the country and asked the United Nations to prepare
for a possible peacekeeping mission.
In a unanimously adopted resolution the 15-member council
also asked U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to establish an
inquiry into human rights abuses in the landlocked, mineral-rich
nation of 4.6 million people, which slipped into chaos after
Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize in March.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Louis Charbonneau)