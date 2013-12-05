(Adds detail throughout)
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Dec 5 The U.N. Security Council
authorized French and African troops in Central African Republic
on Thursday to use force to protect civilians, imposed an arms
embargo on the country and asked the United Nations to prepare
for a possible peacekeeping mission.
In a unanimously adopted resolution the 15-member council
also asked U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to establish an
inquiry into human rights abuses in the landlocked, mineral-rich
nation of 4.6 million people, which slipped into chaos after
Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize in March.
Rival militia forces clashed in Central African Republic's
capital, Bangui, on Thursday. A Reuters witness at one hospital
said he saw least 23 dead and 64 wounded in shooting since dawn.
Another eye witness saw dozens of dead elsewhere.
The U.N. resolution expressed "particular concern at the new
dynamic of violence and retaliation and the risk of it
degenerating into a country-wide religious and ethnic divide,
with the potential to spiral into an uncontrollable situation."
Central African Republic's interim President Michel
Djotodia, the former Seleka rebel leader, has failed to control
his mostly Muslim fighters, who have preyed upon the majority
Christian population, unleashing tit-for-tat killings. Rights
groups say both sides may have committed war crimes.
Senior U.N. officials have warned that Central African
Republic is at risk of spiraling into genocide. The United
Nations estimates that 400,000 people have been displaced and
68,000 have fled to neighboring countries due to the
violence.
There is a 2,500-strong peacekeeping force in Central
African Republic deployed by the Economic Community of Central
African States. The African Union is due to take charge of that
force later this month and boost its size to 3,600 troops.
The U.N. Security Council resolution authorized the
deployment of the African Union force for one year, with the
operation to be reviewed after six months. It also asks Ban to
set up a trust fund for voluntary contributions to finance the
African force, to be known as MISCA.
ARMS EMBARGO
France, which already has around 400 troops based at the
airport in the capital Bangui, is preparing to boost its force
in its former colony to at least 1,000 soldiers. The council
authorized "the French forces in the CAR, within the limits of
their capacities and areas of deployment, and for a temporary
period, to take all necessary measures to support MISCA."
The council asked Ban to "undertake expeditiously
contingency preparations and planning for the possible
transformation into a United Nations peacekeeping operations,
stressing that a future decision of this council would be
required to establish such a mission."
Ban is due to report to the council within three months on
recommendations for a possible U.N. peacekeeeping mission. He
said in a report last month he had already ordered officials to
start preparing for such a mission and that at least 6,000 U.N.
peacekeepers and 1,700 police would be needed.
Central African Republic is rich in gold, diamonds and
uranium, but decades of instability and the spillover from
conflicts in its larger neighbors have left the country mired in
cycles of crises.
The Security Council created its first sanctions regime in
18 months by imposing an arms embargo on Central African
Republic that requires all countries to prevent the direct or
indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel.
It also expressed "its strong intent to swiftly consider
imposing targeted measures, including travel bans and assets
freezes, against individuals who act to undermine the peace
stability and security ... in the CAR."
The Security Council also demanded the swift implementation
of transitional arrangements, which require free, fair and
transparent presidential and legislative elections to be held
within 18 months.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Louis Charbonneau
and Vicki Allen)