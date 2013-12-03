BANGUI Dec 3 At least 12 civilians were killed and 30 wounded, including children, in an attack northwest of the capital of the Central African Republic, the United Nations mission there said on Tuesday.

The violence erupted as France awaits a U.N. Security Council resolution to dispatch reinforcements to restore order in a country that has slipped into chaos since mainly Muslim rebels seized power, leading to tit-for-tat sectarian violence.

BINUCA, the U.N. office in Bangui, said unidentified armed men had attacked Boali, about 95 km (60 miles), northwest of the capital at the weekend.

Amy Martin, head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Bangui, said the attack took place on Monday and that Christian militias known as "anti-balaka" appeared to have targeted Peul herders, who are mostly Muslim.