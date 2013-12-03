BANGUI Dec 3 At least 12 civilians were killed
and 30 wounded, including children, in an attack northwest of
the capital of the Central African Republic, the United Nations
mission there said on Tuesday.
The violence erupted as France awaits a U.N. Security
Council resolution to dispatch reinforcements to restore order
in a country that has slipped into chaos since mainly Muslim
rebels seized power, leading to tit-for-tat sectarian violence.
BINUCA, the U.N. office in Bangui, said unidentified armed
men had attacked Boali, about 95 km (60 miles), northwest of the
capital at the weekend.
Amy Martin, head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs in Bangui, said the attack took place on
Monday and that Christian militias known as "anti-balaka"
appeared to have targeted Peul herders, who are mostly Muslim.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa and David Lewis; Editing by Bate Felix
and Alistair Lyon)