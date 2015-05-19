(Adds Kähkönen, Kazakh central banker quotes)

By Dmitry Solovyov

ALMATY May 19 Russia's recession and lower oil prices have slowed economies in the Caucasus and Central Asia, the IMF said on Tuesday, presenting its weakest outlook for the region since the global financial crisis.

Economic growth in the eight ex-Soviet states, in a region stretching from the Black and Caspian seas to Siberia, Iran and China, will slow to an average 3.2 percent this year from 5.3 percent in 2014, the International Monetary Fund said in a new regional outlook.

Last year's fall in the oil price has hit both oil-exporting economies and countries dependant on remittances sent home by relatives working elsewhere in the region, mainly in Russia.

"Exchange rate developments, such as the appreciation of the U.S. dollar and the depreciation of the rouble, are compounding the problem," Juha Kähkönen, deputy director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said presenting the report in Kazakhstan.

"Overall, the outlook for the region has not been this weak since the global financial crisis in 2008-09."

The IMF forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth would pick up to 4.2 percent in 2016.

IMF economists divide the region between hydrocarbon exporters Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and oil- and gas-importing Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Hit by low oil prices, Russia's economy has been further weakened by sanctions imposed by the West over Moscow's annexation of the Crimea and its support for pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine.

MORE FLEXIBLE EXCHANGE RATE

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, is forecast to grow 2.0 percent this year, slowing from 4.3 percent in 2014.

A slowdown in oil output and delayed development of new oilfields has further hampered Kazakhstan's economy.

Tighter fiscal policy, structural reforms and a more flexible exchange rate policy could help Kazakhstan weather the hard times, the IMF said.

"It's clear that over time people in Kazakhstan and companies need to get used to the idea that the exchange rate will be not as predictable and will move around, and this will be the context of a very well designed inflation targeting framework which modern central banks in various parts of the world are practicing."

Kazakh National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told the same news conference that Kazakhstan would stick to its current policy of a fixed exchange corridor of 170-188 tenge per dollar.

He said the tenge rate would comfortably remain stable as long as oil traded "above $50 + plus per barrel". Brent crude was $65.48 per barrel at 0848 GMT on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan's gold and foreign currency reserves, combined with the "oil fund", stand at about $100 billion, Kelimbetov said.

He reiterated his earlier statement that Kazakhstan would liberalise its exchange policy and introduce inflation targeting within three years.

Due to its reserve buffers, "Kazakhstan, unlike some other countries, has more freedom to choose when it moves towards (exchange rate) flexibility, Kähkönen told Reuters.

"But it's clear that over time people in Kazakhstan and companies need to get used to the idea that the exchange rate will be not as predictable and will move around."

In Azerbaijan, the largest economy in the Caucasus, GDP growth will slow to 0.6 percent this year from 2.8 percent in 2014.

The IMF sees growth slowing in the four oil-importing CCA nations to 1.5 percent this year from 4.6 percent in 2014, and shrinking by 1 percent in landlocked Armenia.

These countries are heavily dependent on remittances sent home by their citizens working abroad, mainly in Russia, which have fallen sharply, erasing any gains from lower oil prices. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)