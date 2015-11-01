Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan bomb attack
CAIRO Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan.
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan A joint communique by the United States and five Central Asian countries on Sunday declared support for Afghanistan and its development as an independent, peaceful state and noted that it was important for the security and stability of the surrounding region.
The communique also stated the intention of the countries to increase cooperation and counter "trans-boundary" threats and challenges such as terrorism.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
KATHMANDU Nepal votes in local elections on Sunday for the first time in 20 years, a major step in the young republic's difficult transition to democracy more than a decade after the end of its civil war.