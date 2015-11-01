SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan A joint communique by the United States and five Central Asian countries on Sunday declared support for Afghanistan and its development as an independent, peaceful state and noted that it was important for the security and stability of the surrounding region.

The communique also stated the intention of the countries to increase cooperation and counter "trans-boundary" threats and challenges such as terrorism.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)