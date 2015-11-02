WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. State Department said
on Monday it was reviewing an incident during a meeting of
Secretary of State John Kerry with Uzbekistan President Islam
Karimov in Samarkand in which an American reporter was escorted
out after shouting a question.
"People were being ushered out of the room after the photo
spray. We are looking at it. We take this seriously," State
Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told a news briefing.
At the photo opportunity in Samarkand on Sunday, as security
men started ushering reporters out of the room, one American
reporter shouted a question to Karimov about the U.S. State
Department's scathing critique of his human rights record.
Karimov ignored the query. Kerry began responding but the
reporter was pushed out of the room before he finished.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammad; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)