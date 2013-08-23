* Company to acquire remaining 40 pct of Kounrad recovery
plant
* Seller Kenges Rakishev to join board, get 20 pct
shareholding
* Costs of operation 98 cents per lb vs 232 cents for
Kazakhmys
By Jack Stubbs
LONDON, Aug 23 Kazakhstan's mountains of
Soviet-era mining waste mean profit for Central Asia Metals
, a junior miner with plans to grow there despite
troubles facing other companies that investors say have
tarnished the country's image.
Corporate governance scandals, corruption investigations and
boardroom rows at Kazakh miner ENRC have grabbed
headlines, even as that group prepares to go private after a
$4.6 billion buyout by its founders.
Central Asia Metals' chief executive Nick Clarke, a veteran
of 40 years in the industry, said the company can overcome
reticence among investors about investing in Kazakhstan, which
is the world's ninth largest country and has just 17 million
people.
"As the country develops and they try to build a free market
then there's going to be some withdrawal pains from the old
system," Clarke, who has experience across central Asia, told
Reuters in an interview.
"We are a British company with a reputable management team
that understand how things should be done," he said.
Using modern technology to process mining waste piled up
over decades of Soviet-era operations, Central Asia Metals
produced 6,586 tonnes of copper last year from its Kounrad
operation on the site of an open-pit mine decommissioned in
2005. It aims to hit 10,000 tonnes in 2013.
These are modest amounts compared with Kazakhstan's
heavyweights - miner Kazakhmys produced more than
290,000 tonnes last year - but Central Asia Metals produces
copper at a fraction of the cost of most rivals.
This is a big advantage when weaker prices have squeezed
small producers, with copper down more than 7 percent so
far this year.
With a technology known as SX-EW, the group uses diluted
sulphuric acid to leach copper oxide from huge 50-metre-high
waste dumps, producing copper at a cost of 98 cents per lb.
That compares with cash costs after by-products of 232 cents
per lb reported by Kazakhmys for the first half of this year.
Peter Mallin-Jones at Canaccord Genuity said cheap energy in
Kazakhstan and not having to mine copper was keeping costs down
for Central Asia Metals.
"Their main advantage is that they don't have to shift a
tonne of rock," he said. "That's why the project works."
Copper prices have averaged $3.30 per lb since 2008.
The company has no debt and made a core profit of $16.1
million from revenue of $30.7 million last year.
Its share price is up 16 percent since listing in 2010 and
it is one of only three dividend paying mining companies on
London's junior AIM market. Since production started in April
2012 the company has paid dividends of 10.7 pence per share.
The shares were trading at 1.23 pounds sterling on Friday.
FINITE LIFESPAN
With estimated recoverable copper reserves of 250,000 tonnes
the Kounrad plant can produce at its current rate for 25 years.
But with a finite lifespan at its chief asset, Central Asia
Metals is now looking to expand the existing operation.
"This is an industry where you are committing suicide. You
have to expand to survive," said Clarke.
Having acquired 60 percent of the Kounrad site from state
body SEC SaryArka in 2007, Clarke intends to acquire the
remaining 40 percent from Kazakh businessman Kenges Rakishev
next year.
Rakishev will join the board in September this year. The
company will issue 21.2 million ordinary shares, representing a
20 percent stake in the company after the acquisition, which
will go to Rakishev.
The company is currently focussed on Kounrad - it aims to
sell the Handgait and Ereen molybdenum and gold exploration
projects in Mongolia.
Copper has weathered financial turbulence better than some
other metals but has suffered this year and is down 28 percent
since its post-crisis peak in 2011. Clarke says the company is
in a strong position.
"Looking back at the last ten years I can't see a scenario
when we wouldn't break even," he said.
"Being smaller we can contract quickly and can survive when
the bigger boys would suffer."