Sept 4 Veteran British banker Andrew Crockett, a
former head of the Bank for International Settlements and
Executive Director of the Bank of England, has died. He was 69.
"He was a deeply loved and widely admired international
public servant," Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King
said in a statement. "Andrew showed great courage during his
illness and will be missed by all who knew him."
Crockett died at his home in California on Monday, the Bank
of England said in a statement released on Tuesday.
Crockett was general manager for the Basel-based BIS, a
global forum for central banks, from 1993 until 2003. His name
also surfaced as a possible contender to replace Eddie George at
the Bank of England in 2003, although King was ultimately named
to that post.
Crockett also held senior positions at the International
Monetary Fund in the 1970s and 1980s, and was chairman of the
Financial Stability Forum, the predecessor to the Financial
Stability Board, between 1999 and 2003.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said he had been
widely admired for his long years of public service and the Fund
had benefited greatly from his insight and ability.
"He served the IMF, the BIS and the international economic
community more broadly with great distinction. On behalf of the
IMF, I wish to offer our deepest condolences," Lagarde said in a
statement.