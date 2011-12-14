MUMBAI, Dec 14 India's state-run Central Bank of India plans to raise 5 billion rupees via lower tier-II bonds at 9.33 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. The issue is rated AA+ by Crisil, the source said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)