FRANKFURT, April 18 While the world's leading
central banks work with new tools to fix their flagging
economies, those in many developing countries are still using
old-fashioned interest rates to try to contain price rises.
In Brazil, where inflation pierced the government's target
ceiling in March, rate hikes are seen as almost inevitable as
sharp price increases have begun to irk Brazilians and could
spoil President Dilma Rousseff's bid for re-election next year.
In Nigeria, the central bank kept rates on hold at 12
percent for a ninth time in a row last month, citing concerns
about external price pressures.
Even in Asia, South Korea's central bank held interest rates
steady this month and signalled no rate cut soon, defying
political pressure for a rate cut in response to Japan's bold
monetary easing and tensions with North Korea.
In fact, only 14 of 90 central banks tracked by
CentralBankNews.Info have ultra-low rates of 1 percent or lower.