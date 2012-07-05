* China, Europe and Britain all loosen monetary policy
* ECB's Draghi denies action coordinated
* Says situation nowhere near as bad as 2008
* Eyes on Fed meeting at end of the month
BEIJING/FRANKFURT, July 5 China, the euro zone
and Britain loosened monetary policy in the space of less than
an hour on Thursday, signalling a growing level of alarm about
the world economy, although suggestions of coordinated action
were played down.
Of the three, the surprise move was from Beijing which
lowered its lending rate by 31 basis points to 6 percent
following an interest rate cut just a month ago that also came
out of the blue.
The European Central Bank cut rates to a record low 0.75
percent following a dire run of economic data. But it steered
clear of bolder moves such as reviving its government
bond-buying programme or flooding banks with more long-term
liquidity.
Still, a Reuters poll found the ECB is expected to follow
the rate cut with more steps to help the region's economy in
coming months.
The Bank of England, whose rates are already at a record low
0.5 percent, said it would restart its printing presses and buy
50 billion pounds ($78 billion) of assets with newly created
money to help the economy out of recession.
"It is a surprise that they are moving so quickly. It shows
that policymakers' concerns about the global economy have only
grown," Mark Williams, an economist at Capital Economics in
London, said of the People's Bank of China's action.
A raft of Chinese data is due next week, including
second-quarter gross domestic product that officials may know to
be poor, he said. But they may also be trying to foster
suggestions of acting in concert.
"Policymakers may have felt that cutting rates on the day
that the ECB (did) the same would deliver a bigger impact,
encouraging talk of a coordinated response to the slowdown in
the global economy," Williams said. "Again, though, this might
simply underline the seriousness of the downside risks."
"NO COORDINATION"
In Frankfurt, ECB President Mario Draghi denied any globally
coordinated central bank action of the sort seen after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
"On coordination, no, there wasn't any ... that went beyond
the normal exchange of views on the state of the business cycle,
on the state of the economy, and on the state of global demand,"
he told a news conference.
Asked if conditions were now as bad as they were in late
2008 when the world's financial system was teetering, Draghi
replied: "Definitely not."
The action puts even more focus on what the U.S. Federal
Reserve will do when it holds its next meeting on July 31 and
Aug. 1. The Bank of Japan meets next week.
Last month, the Fed held off on another round of bond-buying
but its chief, Ben Bernanke, said there was "considerable scope
to do more" and Wall Street bond firms polled by Reuters saw a
50 percent chance of another asset purchase programme.
Some encouraging data on the labor market on Thursday
tempered anticipation the central bank could undertake a third
round of bond purchases, known as quantitative easing or QE3.
But more weight will be given to Friday's nonfarm payrolls
report, which is expected to show job growth picked up in June
but still remained tepid at 90,000 jobs.
"If we get a couple of more bad jobs reports, (the Fed) will
come in with more stimulus. Today's reports suggest they might
hold off, but they will want to see more data before they
decide," said John Canally, economist and investment strategist
at LPL Financial in Boston.
In recent weeks, economic evidence from Asia, Europe and the
United States has pointed to a world economy running out of
steam.
WILL IT WORK?
All the major central banks, with interest rates at historic
lows, face the law of diminishing returns.
The Bank of England had already created 325 billion pounds
of new money before Thursday's addition. In doing so, it has
successfully driven borrowing costs to all-time lows, yet the UK
economy is languishing in recession.
"The BoE has been excessively optimistic about how powerful
QE is," said Philip Rush, an economist at Nomura, referring to
the money-creating strategies known as qualitative easing.
"The latest increase is more than just a token, but it is
not hugely significant for the outlook for growth and
inflation."
A poll conducted by Reuters found 27 out of 47 economists
believe the central bank will stop at the announced 375 billion
pounds in total. A minority said the BoE would do more, with a
few still calling for as much as 500 billion.
The euro zone is no better off. "We see now a weakening
basically of growth in the whole of the euro area, including the
country or the countries that had not experienced that before,"
Draghi said.
Policymakers could counter that things would be much worse
if they had not acted, but with most monetary policy levers
already pulled, government action is also required to improve
the world's fortunes.
The International Monetary Fund has urged the United States
to quickly remove the uncertainty over the path of fiscal
policy, which is set to tighten abruptly at the start of next
year without congressional action.
Measures announced at a European summit last week bought
some calm to the euro zone debt crisis with the promise of
action to lower government borrowing costs, but economists say
they did not tackle the root problems.
The ECB continues to put the onus on euro zone governments
to solve their debt crisis and did not even discuss on Thursday
"non-standard" measures such as buying Spanish and Italian bonds
to lower borrowing costs which are not sustainable indefinitely.
Elsewhere, Denmark's central bank cut interest rates by 25
basis points, shadowing the ECB's action, in a historic move
that put one of its secondary rates into negative territory for
the first time. Kenya ended its nine-months-long hawkish stance
with a bigger-than-expected 150 basis points rate cut.