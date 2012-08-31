By Alister Bull
| JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.
central banks ought to cooperate more by taking into account the
global impact of their individual policy decisions, a top
policymaker said on Friday, but he was immediately challenged by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Jaime Caruana, general manager of the Bank for International
Settlements, a global forum for central banks, told some of the
world's most powerful policymakers that they must recapture the
common sense of purpose they showed when fighting the global
financial crisis of 2007-09.
"Central banks need to take a more international
perspective, recognize their collective influence and take into
account monetary policy spillovers," he told policymakers at the
annual retreat here, hosted by the Kansas City Fed.
U.S. and European central bankers are working to restore
growth on both sides of the Atlantic, while weighing up the
costs and benefits of further action that critics say could
contribute to an even more serious financial crisis in the
future.
Bernanke, in the audience at the luncheon address, did not
flatly reject the suggestion, but he noted that a discussion
about international monetary policy cooperation also implied
cooperation on foreign exchange rates.
"A problem is, of course, that a lot of exchange rate policy
is not made by central banks, it is made by finance ministries
... so I think you have opened up a much more complicated
coordination problem than central banks sitting together and
reasoning together."
Caruana cheerfully agreed that he was absolutely correct --
drawing general laughter from policymakers that included the
governor of the Bank of Japan and president of the Bundesbank as
well as the chief of the U.S. central bank -- but stuck to his
guns and insisted the question was still legitimate to pose.
Arguing globalization intensified spillovers from financial
market disruptions in one country into another, he added that
this indicated the need to take the global impact of domestic
policy decisions into account.
"This does not necessarily mean monetary policy coordination
at the global level, but it does require central banks to better
appreciate, internalize and share the side effects that arise
from individual monetary policies," he said.
Caruana also said he was "sympathetic" for calls for central
bankers to grant "global considerations" an explicit role in
their decision-taking, but doubted this could be formalized.
"The major central banks would not be able to publicly
outline the mutual consistency of their policies. Drawing
attention to areas of inconsistency and dissent would probably
undermine effective cooperation," he said.