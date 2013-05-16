* BoC economists: unconventional policies highly effective
* Risks of such policies should not restrict their use
* Need to see exit strategies before judging overall success
OTTAWA, May 16 The risks of unconventional
policies pursued by major central banks since the financial
crisis appear to be minor compared with the benefits, Bank of
Canada researchers said on Thursday.
As policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve ponder how to
withdraw some of the extraordinary stimulus they've been pumping
into the economy, there are worries that moving too quickly
could undermine economic recovery but moving too slowly could
fuel inflationary pressures or create new asset price bubbles.
"While central banks must be mindful of the potential costs
and risks of their actions, currently these issues do not appear
to present sufficient cause to restrict the use of these
measures," Bank of Canada economists Eric Santor and Lena
Suchanek wrote in a paper published in the quarterly Bank of
Canada Review.
Much of the debate on the Fed's exit strategy has focused on
what types of asset purchases should be scaled back. The Fed's
balance sheet has more than doubled since 2007, exposing it to
potential losses because of the types of assets it has
purchased.
Most economists do not expect the Fed to reduce its $85
billion in monthly bond buys as soon as June's policy meeting,
given still high U.S. unemployment and weak inflation.
But Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Thursday the
U.S. central bank should reel in its purchases of
mortgage-backed securities and Philadelphia Fed
President Charles Plosser said it should start reducing assets
next month.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that the
unprecedented central bank actions risk heavy losses for central
banks when the time comes to exit.
The Bank of Canada's Santor and Suchanek note there is
overwhelming evidence of the usefulness of the suite of actions
- ranging from liquidity facilities to massive bond purchases
known as quantitative easing - central banks have taken.
There is less hard analysis of the potential costs, they
said.
These include the possible undermining of central bank
credibility, facilitating large fiscal deficits or asset price
bubbles, exposing central banks to losses on their assets and
encouraging excessive risk-taking by institutional investors.
Even less clear is what effect unwinding these unprecedented
strategies will have.
Using the Fed as an example, the authors note that central
banks can absorb any future losses on their balance sheets
without impairing their ability to raise interest rates. The
losses would be "minor" compared with the greater benefit of
economic growth, they argue.
"While unconventional policies appear to have achieved their
objectives to date, it is too early to judge the overall success
of such practices, since it remains unclear how well central
banks will exit from these policies."