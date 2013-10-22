BRIEF-Spotless Group provides update on unsolicited takeover offer from Downer
* Board of spotless is currently undertaking a detailed review and evaluation of offer for shareholders
Oct 22 Central China Land Media Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 150 percent y/y at 117 million yuan ($19.20 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zun93v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Board of spotless is currently undertaking a detailed review and evaluation of offer for shareholders
* Cconnexion media ceo, George Parthimos, has stepped up to role of executive chairman
* Board is of view that group will be able to continue as a going concern by raising additional funds