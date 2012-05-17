LONDON May 17 The need for euro zone banks to
repair their balance sheets could prompt asset selloffs and a
potential credit crunch in the EU's emerging east unless lenders
and regulators work to avoid this, the head of Hungary's central
bank said on Thursday.
Since the end of last year, euro zone banks have been
reducing exposure to central and Eastern Europe with a
deleveraging exercise that has squeezed lending even as many
countries in the region slide into recession.
Andras Simor said a delayed response by European banking
authorities to force write-downs of bad assets in euro zone
banks meant deleveraging was now focused on the sale of
subsidiaries and other assets in the region.
He stressed that the situation would vary in each country
and issues including relative profitability, external funding
needs, the level of foreign currency lending and the regulatory
environment would determine which would suffer the most.
"For all these reasons, European bank deleveraging -
although to different degrees - is clearly a serious risk for
CEE countries," Simor said.
"A disproportionately high degree of deleveraging in CEE can
have large effects on the region's credit supply and may hamper
the recovery process. Regulatory vigilance is therefore
justified and ... has to occur in a coordinated fashion."
Hungary is seen as particularly vulnerable to deleveraging
after its prime minister, Viktor Orban, imposed Europe's highest
tax on banks, which has cut deeply into their profits. Romania
and Bulgaria, where Greek banks own subsidiaries, are also seen
as at particular risk.
Earlier, Simor's Polish counterpart, Marek Belka, said
pressure on European banks from the region's debt crisis could
cause them to sell more Polish subsidiaries.
His comments follow the sale of Zachodni WBK banks
by troubled Allied Irish Banks to Spain's Santander
and Austrian Raiffeisen's purchase of the
Polish unit of Greece's Eurobank.
Western European banks from Austria, France, Belgium and
other countries control 60-90 percent of banking assets in
emerging Eastern European Union states in what the Bank of
International Settlements estimates are worth roughly a quarter
of the region's gross domestic product.
Before the crisis, euro zone lenders saw the region as a
main profit driver because of faster economic growth and lower
credit saturation, but data has shown an outflow of funds from
the region since the fourth quarter of last year.
HOME BIAS
Simor said banks may put their foreign assets relatively
high on the list of things to sell, particularly because of a
'home bias' based on political considerations.
Both parent banks and home regulators needed to coordinate
their efforts to prevent a swift deleveraging process, he said.
"If too many banks are rushing to the exit at the same time,
it can have systemic consequences, for example, if they trigger
a full-blown credit crunch in parts of the region," Simor said
at a conference of banking officials in London.
However, he said it was not clear that one effort to do so -
the Vienna Initiative 2.0 which is a follow-up of an earlier
policy to keep Western European banks lending in eastern Europe
during the 2008/09 financial crisis - could create the right
incentives for cross-border banking groups to cooperate.
He suggested the European Banking Authority's regular
monitoring of banks' deleveraging plans, set to end next month,
should continue on a semi-annual basis.
"At least from the perspective of some CEE countries, the
topic is still sizzling," Simor said. "We need coordinated
effort and patience to cool it down."
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)