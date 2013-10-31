* Funding withdrawal slows in Q2
* Risk seen that it could accelerate in near term
* Possible threats from Fed tapering and ECB's stress-tests
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Oct 31 Western European banks slowed
down their funding withdrawal from central and eastern Europe in
the second quarter of 2013, a report showed on Thursday, but
there were still risks from the expected stimulus tapering by
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Institutions that report to the Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) reduced their external positions in emerging
Europe excluding Russia and Turkey by 0.3 percent of gross
domestic product in the second quarter, slowing down from 0.7
percent in the previous quarter, according to the report.
The report was compiled by the steering committee of the
Vienna Initiative, the coordinated effort by banks,
international financial institutions and policymakers to avert a
disorderly withdrawal of capital from the region.
Emerging Europe enjoyed large foreign capital inflows in the
boom years before the start of the global financial crisis in
2008. Now some is being pulled back.
The report said prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve
tapering its stimulus had had little impact on bank funding in
the region so far, but that could change.
"There remains a risk that funding reductions could
re-accelerate in the near term," said Christoph Klingen, deputy
chief of the European Department at the International Monetary
Fund (IMF).
Many east European countries have banks wholly or largely
owned by western parents, which are reducing exposure to the
region as they try to fix balance sheets damaged by the euro
debt crisis.
NOT TOO FAST, NOT TOO FAR
The coming European Central Bank asset quality review could
speed up this process.
"Obviously there are uncertainties surrounding the European
banks' asset quality review and also the tapering of
unconventional monetary policy," Klingen said.
Some foreign funding withdrawal has also been a result of
domestic regulation that curbed foreign currency loans, as
happened in, for example, Poland and Hungary.
Such loans, highly popular before the financial crisis, are
now viewed by regulators across the region as creating risks for
macroeconomic stability.
"To some extent the deleveraging has been unavoidable and
good ... you just have to make sure that it does not go too fast
and too far," Klingen said.
The report said a further reduction in bank funding for the
region was likely, as banks continued to shift from heavy
reliance on funding from their western parents to local sources.
"(The) challenge remains to fund a meaningful credit
recovery in the region with banks now committed to a funding
strategy based much more on local sources and given shallow
local capital markets," the report added.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)