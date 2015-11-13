(Combines stories, adds quotes, details)
* Polish economy grows 3.4 pct y/y in Q3, above forecast
* Czech, Romania GDP growth beat forecasts, Hungary below
* Growth sustained despite Chinese slowdown, Fed
* Analysts say fall in oil prices boosted consumption
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Nov 13 Central and eastern European
economies grew robustly in the third quarter despite China's
slowdown and prospects for a U.S. interest rate hike, helped by
low oil prices which left more cash in the pockets of consumers.
Initial estimates released on Friday showed growth in
Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Bulgaria beat expectations,
but disappointed in Hungary as expansion slowed in the country's
manufacturing while agriculture output contracted.
"Today's ... data confirmed that the Central and South
Eastern European economies continued to grow robustly, despite
fears of a widespread emerging markets slowdown," Capital
Economics said.
All of the economies of the region are oil importers and
benefit from commodity prices plunging to 7-year lows.
"Consumers have been supported by lower oil prices, which
has boosted real incomes, as well as more supportive monetary
and fiscal policy," Capital Economic said.
Poland, which accounts for about 40 percent of regional
output, accelerated to an annual 3.4 percent in the third
quarters, slightly beating analysts' expectations. In quarterly
terms, growth picked up to 0.9 percent.
A breakdown of growth in Poland and other countries in the
region was not available on Friday and will be published in the
coming weeks.
ADDITIONAL EASING
Markets have begun pricing in additional monetary easing in
Poland after the country's socially conservative Law and Justice
party (PiS) won the October election. One of the party's senior
lawmakers has said there was space for 25-50 basis points of
rate cuts.
"The economy started the second half of the year in a good
shape," said Tomasz Kaczor, chief economist at bank BGK.
Kaczor said the GDP data did not indicate the economy was in
need of additional stimulus, but said such stimulus was still
likely as the PiS-controlled parliament will name eight out of
ten policymakers in early 2016.
The Czech economy, supported by interest rates near zero and
central bank ceiling on crown strength, grew by 0.5 percent in
the third quarter, more than double the expected pace, driven by
investments as well as higher foreign and domestic demand.
The estimate extended a string of forecast-beating data for
the Czech economy, boosted by record inflows of European Union
subsidies into development programmes. On a year-on-year basis,
gross domestic product (GDP) grew for the eighth quarter in a
row, expanding by 4.3 percent.
In Hungary, growth slowed to an annual 2.3 percent
in the third quarter from 2.7 percent in the
second, falling short of market expectations at 2.5 percent.
In turn, Romania's economy grew by 3.6 percent
on the year, above market expectations.
"We believe that strong consumer spending and the ongoing
investments revival helped," analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest
said. "Supply-side data should show mostly services, but also
constructions and industry, positively contributing to economic
growth."
($1 = 3.9389 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE, Radu Marinas in
BUCHAREST and Sandor Peto in BUDAPEST; Writing by Marcin
Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)