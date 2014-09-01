* Polish PMI below 50 for a second month
* Czech, Hungarian PMIs slow
* Ukraine crisis hits sentiment
* Weaker euro zone also drags on growth
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Sept 1 Polish manufacturing activity
shrank for a second straight month in August and Czech expansion
slowed more than expected, adding to signs weaker euro zone
economies and crisis in Ukraine are cooling growth in the EU's
east.
Economies in central Europe have rebounded strongly from a
sharp slowdown or even contraction in the past year but are
starting to slow, and analysts expect that to continue for the
rest of the year even while a longer-term recovery stays on
track.
In Poland, the region's largest economy the HSBC
manufacturing PMI index (PMI) fell to 49.0 last month, the
lowest reading in 15 months, from 49.4 in July, bolstering calls
for interest rate cuts.
The Czech PMI fell to 54.3 from 56.5, staying above the
breakeven 50 mark dividing expansion from contraction.
Hungary's seasonally-adjusted PMI, calculated using a
different methodology, dropped to 51 from 56.6.
Central Europe's economies, which share trade links with
Russia, are only just beginning to feel the impact of
tit-for-tat sanctions between the European Union and Russia over
pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine.
EU leaders have threatened Russia with further trade
sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin denies his forces
are involved.
"The biggest driver on sentiment has been the worsening of
the Russia-Ukraine crisis," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging
markets strategist at SEB. "Obviously the weakness in Germany
and the euro zone has also not helped. We are definitely going
to see a slowdown in growth (in the coming quarters)."
SANCTIONS IMPACT
On top of the crisis in Ukraine, Germany, the region's top
export market, contracted in the second quarter, contributing to
Polish growth slowing to 3.3 percent year-on-year.
Analysts said the weak PMI reading will strengthen chances
of a cut in Polish interest rates, among the highest in Europe
with a base rate of 2.50 percent, in the coming months.
Czech rates are expected to stay near zero until 2016 and
the bank has also pledged to keep the currency weak in that
time. Helped by revived domestic demand, the economy expanded by
2.7 percent last quarter, although some harder-hit sectors are
still feeling pinched.
"We could see some small signals from the second and third
quarters that the market is slightly - and I highlight slightly
- recovering," said Jan Rafaj, a board member with steelmaker
ArcelorMittal Ostrava in the Czech industrial northeast.
"There are signals the Ukraine crisis can have some negative
impact ... We can see that cheap Ukraininan and Russian steel
products are coming to the region" after their currencies
depreciated, he said.
The company also sources ore from Ukraine and Russia, among
other countries.
A Russian ban on many EU food imports came into effect last
month and will likely cut into growth somewhat.
Sharp divisions among EU leaders make the timing of new
measures against Russia uncertain. Apart from Poland, which has
pushed for tougher action, central European countries are wary
of sanctions.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has called them
"meaningless and counter-productive" and threatened to veto any
new measures that harmed Slovakia's interests. Austria, Hungary
and the Czech Republic are also more cautious.
Hungary paced the region with 3.9 percent annual economic
growth in the last quarter, thanks to its car sector. But
analysts said that, too, will be pulled down.
"What you see in Hungary is visible around Europe and the
region, namely that the geopolitical conflicts have sapped
demand in Europe," said Eszter Gargyan, a Citibank economist.
"This (Hungarian) PMI figure, although it is volatile, still
reflects the fact that Hungary too will be unable to break free
from the general trend for the longer term."
(Additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest and Marcin
Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)