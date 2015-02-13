(Adds Slovak fin min, Bulgaria GDP, details)

* Growth figures point to stronger 2015

* Hungary leads growth with 0.9 pct Q/Q rise

* Czech data disappoints but seen as one-off

* Region resists headwinds from Ukraine, euro zone

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 13 Central European economies remained on a solid growth path in the fourth quarter thanks to buoyant household spending and a strong performance in Germany that sustained demand for exports.

While data from individual countries released on Friday were mixed versus expectations, almost all outpaced the euro zone and showed the region was again narrowing the wealth gap with western neighbours after years of turbulence since the global financial crisis.

Hungary led the pack with growth leaping by 0.9 percent on a quarterly basis, putting year-on-year growth at 3.4 percent.

Slovakia followed close behind, expanding by 0.6 percent from the previous quarter and 2.4 percent on an annual basis, prompting the country's finance minister to say the state's own 2015 forecasts released 10 days ago might be too conservative.

Poland, the region's biggest economy, showed growth of 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and 3.0 percent year-on-year, short of expectations and less robust than the previous quarter. Romania also slowed at the end of 2014, but still showed a solid 0.5 percent quarterly expansion.

"Given the headwinds we had from Russia and the euro zone, I think the region is holding up relatively well and growth has been quite resilient," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Bulgaria lagged with a 0.3 percent quarterly rise and the Czech Republic was also an outlier, with a sharp slowdown to 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter growth but that was seen as a one-off.

Indicators have pointed to growth in the European Union's emerging east strengthening, even while exports remain shaky as the West's standoff with Russia over separatist fighting in Ukraine rattles nerves and the euro zone struggles.

"Despite the sustained weakness in external demand, the Hungarian economy is increasingly immune to the fluctuations in European Union growth," the country's Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said. "The fourth quarter growth data indicates that this trend could gain traction."

Growing household demand is playing a key role in much of the region and Germany remains strong -- with Europe's biggest economy and key purchaser of Eastern European goods posting forecast-busting growth figures on Friday.

Officials also expect low inflation to boost real wages while the global oil price slump will cut business costs. Banks, too, see increasing loan books.

"We expect improved confidence of consumers thanks to the economic outlook," Libor Lofler, the chief financial officer of the Czech Republic's third-largest lender Komercni Banka , said on Thursday.

"We can also see the growth of investments of companies in the economy and you can see from our main (financing) deals that there is increasing demand for investment financing and merger & acquisition financing."

In Hungary, as well, lending may pick up after Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered a truce to the foreign banks he has been squeezing for years with taxes in exchange for them lending more.

Under a deal announced on Monday, the Hungarian state and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will between them take a stake of up to 30 percent in the local unit of Austria's Erste Bank. Hungary will also reduce the amount it takes in from a windfall tax imposed in 2010. (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in PRAGUE, Gergely Szakacs in BUDAPEST, Marcin Goettig in WARSAW; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Toby Chopra)