By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Mar 2 Central Europe's manufacturing expanded in February, a series of reports showed, and an expected economic recovery in the euro zone, the region's largest export market, should help it continue to grow.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing in Poland, the region's biggest economy, eased slightly to 55.1 last month, according to data compiled by Markit and HSBC. The employment component of the index posted the second-fastest growth in the survey's 18-year history.

Economists had expected the index to fall further, to 54.7. Anything over 50 indicates expansion; anything below that, a contraction.

Hungary's PMI, compiled using different methodology, rose to 54.9 in February from 54.3 in January. Growth in production, new orders and exports all accelerated from the previous month.

"PMIs came in somewhat stronger than our expectations, reflecting better terms of trade thanks to cheap oil and rebounding external demand," said Michal Dybula, central European economist at BNP Paribas.

Central and eastern Europe rely on imported oil, the price of which has fallen more than 40 percent since July. That has left consumers and companies with more money to spend and invest.

OUTLOOK

Domestic demand drove growth in Poland and Hungary for most of 2014. A weak euro zone economy and sanctions against Russia weighed on their exports, so trade actually reduced the growth of their gross domestic products.

Some exporters overcame the obstacles. Mlekovita, Poland's largest milk-products exporter, was hurt by the Russian sanctions but said last week its exports still rose 10 percent in 2014, thanks to new markets in Asia, the Americas and Africa.

Now the European Central Bank is set to being a massive monetary stimulus programme for the euro zone, leading economists to upgrade their forecasts for the region's economy.

"We expect a rebound in the euro zone," said Grzegorz Ogonek, a Warsaw-based economist at ING Bank Slaski. "This will translate into faster growth in Poland. We expect growth to reach 4 percent at the end of this year."

Almost 80 percent of Polish exports goes to other European Union countries, with the euro zone accounting for 54 percent.

In the export-reliant Czech Republic, the manufacturing PMI eased to 55.6 in February from 56.1 in January, according to Markit.

"The latest PMI results underscore the Czech manufacturing sector's strong start to 2015," said Trevor Balchin, senior economist at Markit. "Producers also continued to benefit from falling input prices." (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE and Krisztina Than in BUDAPEST; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Larry King)