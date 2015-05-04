(Combines stories, adds quotes, details)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, May 4 Central European manufacturing
growth slowed in April reflecting a similar weakening in the
euro zone, surveys showed on Monday, but analysts said it was
not enough to undermine a positive growth outlook for the
region.
In Poland, the region's biggest economy, the manufacturing
PMI eased, for the third month running, to 54.0 from 54.8 in
March, capped by a slower increase in new orders, data compiled
by Markit and HSBC showed.
Economists polled by Reuters expected the index at 54.6.
"The data show some weakening, but they do not alter our
expectations for the decision of central banks in the region or
economic growth," said Piotr Kalisz, chief economist for central
and eastern Europe at Citigroup.
He said he currently expects economic growth to accelerate
to 3.9 percent in Poland this year and to 3.2 percent in the
Czech Republic.
Manufacturing activity in central Europe has grown strongly
earlier this year thanks to the region's close ties to the
reviving euro zone - as well as to the fact it avoided excessive
currency gains by keeping monetary policy loose.
Euro zone manufacturing growth eased in April, but headcount
rose at the fastest pace in nearly four years as the European
Central Bank carries on with its massive monetary stimulus.
Hungary's PMI, compiled using a different methodology, fell
to 51.0 in April from 55.4 in March and was below the long-term
average of 51.9 for the month, the Association of Logistics,
Purchasing and Inventory Management said.
Hungary's PMI is more volatile than the indexes for Poland
an the Czech Republic, making it less reliable in predicting
economic growth, analysts said.
Unlike Poland, which ended its monetary easing cycle after a
rate cut in March, Hungary has resumed easing this year, with
analyst expecting more cuts in the coming months.
"This (PMI) can be an argument for a rate cut," said Zoltan
Torok, analyst at Raiffeisen in Budapest.
CURRENCY STRENGTH
Despite this year's gains in the zloty currency against the
euro, the PMI data showed little sign that this was a hindrance
for economic performance as the export component of the Polish
PMI grew at its fastest pace since February 2014.
In the export-reliant Czech Republic, the manufacturing PMI
fell to 54.7 from March's 56.1, reflecting weaker growth in new
orders and employment, data compiled by Markit showed.
Analysts had expected the index at 55.8 in April.
"This outturn points to a growth in industrial production
around 5 percent year-on-year. This is, however, not enough, to
see a larger improvement in the labour market," Citigroup's
Kalisz said.
"This would increase a dovish tone in the Czech National
Bank's Board," Kalisz said. But he predicted only a limited risk
of the bank lowering the ceiling it has in place to rein in
gains in the crown currency against the euro.
The Czech central bank imposed a cap on the strength of the
crown in 2013, ensuring that no matter how much the
euro weakens it will not cost less than about 27 crowns.
