* CEE has high exposure to euro zone, low exposure to Greece
* Polish PMI rises to 54.3 in June
* Czech PMI rises further, Hungarian stable
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, July 1 Manufacturing in Central Europe
gained traction in June, signalling the region with deep trade
ties to the euro zone has so far remained immune to the fallout
from Greece's debt woes.
Supported by a sharp rise in domestic new orders, Poland's
HSBC manufacturing PMI jumped back to 54.4 last month from 52.4
in May, beating the forecasts of 13 economists' polled by
Reuters.
"The health of the Polish manufacturing economy improved
markedly in June," Markit said.
In the Czech Republic, the manufacturing PMI hit a 13-month
high of 56.9 thanks to strong growth in all main indicators and
especially employment.
In Hungary, where the manufacturing PMI is calculated using
a different methodology, the PMI came in at 55.1, slightly lower
than 55.2 in May, but well above the long-term average for June.
Demand from the euro zone accounts for about 62 percent of
Czech exports, about 57 percent of Hungary's exports and 54
percent of Poland's exports.
Unlike the Balkans, where millions of people have deposits
in banks owned by Greek lenders, both Poland, Czech Republic and
Hungary do not have any significant direct trade or banking ties
with Greece.
Athens defaulted on a loan with the International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday raising investors' concerns that it could
ultimately lead to the country's exit from the euro common
currency.
On Wednesday, a Greek government official said Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted the international creditors'
proposal with some changes.
"I think that any contagion to Poland from the Greek crisis
would be more likely to come via the Balkans and people using
the zloty as a proxy hedge," said Peter Attard Montalto,
economist at Nomura.
"I do not think that Greece can massively derail growth in
the euro zone."
The general rise in investors' risk aversion due to the
Greek crisis has led to some weakening of the Polish zloty
and Hungarian forint, making exports from
these countries more price-competitive.
Signs of the gradual economic revival across central and
eastern Europe are visible in the region's transport sector.
"We have been on an upswing when it comes to demand for
shipping and especially storage," said Jan Kucera, chief
executive of Bohemia Cargo logistics firm based in Decin,
northern Czech Republic.
"When it comes to shipping, we have for a long time been
facing shortage of capacity. In storage, we have expanded twice
in the past year so we are meeting demand that way."
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE and Sandor Peto
in BUDAPEST; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra
and Janet Lawrence)